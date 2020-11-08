Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1311202932635
2Celtic1292130102029
3Aberdeen128221911826
4Hibernian137331712524
5Dundee Utd144551017-717
6Kilmarnock134271515014
7Motherwell124261315-214
8St Johnstone134271016-614
9Ross County14347923-1413
10Livingston143381423-912
11St Mirren11227615-98
12Hamilton112181325-127
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport