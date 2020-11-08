Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0CelticCeltic2

Motherwell v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 34Chapman
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 7O'Hara
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5McGinley
  • 6Campbell
  • 15MaguireBooked at 43mins
  • 19Polworth
  • 29Lang
  • 32Watt
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 2Grimshaw
  • 8Crawford
  • 9White
  • 11Hastie
  • 13Archer
  • 24Devine
  • 26Cornelius
  • 27Johnston
  • 99Long

Celtic

  • 29Bain
  • 30Frimpong
  • 6Bitton
  • 35Ajer
  • 93Laxalt
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 10Ajeti

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 3Taylor
  • 4Duffy
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Klimala
  • 14Turnbull
  • 21Ntcham
  • 22Edouard
  • 44Elhamed
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan Campbell with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jeremie Frimpong.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diego Laxalt (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.

  9. Booking

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Rogic following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nir Bitton following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Watt (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong with a cross.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1311202932635
2Celtic1292130102029
3Aberdeen128221911826
4Hibernian137331712524
5Dundee Utd144551017-717
6Kilmarnock134271515014
7Motherwell124261315-214
8St Johnstone134271016-614
9Ross County14347923-1413
10Livingston143381423-912
11St Mirren11227615-98
12Hamilton112181325-127
View full Scottish Premiership table

