Motherwell v Celtic

Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan Campbell with a cross.
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 34Chapman
- 33O'Donnell
- 7O'Hara
- 31Gallagher
- 5McGinley
- 6Campbell
- 15MaguireBooked at 43mins
- 19Polworth
- 29Lang
- 32Watt
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 2Grimshaw
- 8Crawford
- 9White
- 11Hastie
- 13Archer
- 24Devine
- 26Cornelius
- 27Johnston
- 99Long
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 30Frimpong
- 6Bitton
- 35Ajer
- 93Laxalt
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 27Elyounoussi
- 10Ajeti
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 3Taylor
- 4Duffy
- 9Griffiths
- 11Klimala
- 14Turnbull
- 21Ntcham
- 22Edouard
- 44Elhamed
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jeremie Frimpong.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diego Laxalt (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Second Half
Second Half begins Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.
Booking
Barry Maguire (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Rogic following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nir Bitton following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tony Watt (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong with a cross.
Match report to follow.
- Video games: How are they helping overcome grief?
- Ultra-processed foods: Find out which ones are actually good for you