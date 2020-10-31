Last updated on .From the section Man City

Filip Stevanovic made his senior debut for Partizan in December 2018

Serbian winger Filip Stevanovic will join Manchester City in January, his club Partizan Belgrade have said. external-link

Stevanovic, 18, has scored 12 goals in 54 games for Partizan since making his debut in December 2018.

His breakthrough season in 2019-20 saw him score nine goals and play in the Europa League.

Partizan said his transfer "to one of the largest European clubs is a significant confirmation of the good and hard work of all club structures".

"FK Partizan is pleased to announce the transfer of Filip Stevanovic to Manchester City in the winter transfer window in 2021," the Serbian SuperLiga club said in a statement, but City are yet to confirm the deal.