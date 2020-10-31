Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Jack Wilson's late goal rescued a point for Haverfordwest at home to Bala in the Cymru Premier.

Wilson and Danny Williams had Haverfordwest's best first-half chances, while Bala captain Chris Venables struck the crossbar.

Venables headed wide early after the break, while County's Elliott Scotcher saw his free-kick hit the post.

Will Evans' sixth goal of the season 10 minutes from time put Bala ahead but Wilson equalised with a minute remaining to earn Haverfordwest a point.

Haverfordwest are up to seventh in the table while a point was enough for Bala to go second above Connah's Quay on goal difference.

Bala and Haverfordwest are two of four clubs in the Cymru Premier allowed to continue playing despite Wales' "firebreak" lockdown that came into force last week.