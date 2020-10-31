Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Marius Zaliukas made more than 150 appearances for Hearts across six years

Former Hearts and Rangers defender Marius Zaliukas has died at the age of 36, the Lithuanian Football Federation has confirmed.

Centre-back Zaliukas played more than 150 games for Hearts between 2007 and 2013, captaining the club to Scottish Cup success in 2012.

He then had short stints at Leeds United and Rangers before returning to Lithuania, for whom he won 25 caps.

"We express our deepest condolences to Marius' family," read an LFF statement.