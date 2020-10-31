Nantes v Paris Saint Germain

Substitution, Nantes. Abdoulaye Touré replaces Pedro Chirivella.
Line-ups
Nantes
- 1Lafont
- 12Appiah
- 21Castelletto
- 8Abeid
- 14Traoré
- 26Louza
- 5ChirivellaSubstituted forTouréat 73'minutes
- 11CocoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forAugustinat 73'minutes
- 10BlasBooked at 32mins
- 27SimonSubstituted forBambaat 25'minutes
- 23Kolo Muani
Substitutes
- 6Pereira De Sa
- 15Basila
- 19Touré
- 20Augustin
- 22Ndilu
- 28Emond
- 30Petric
- 32Bamba
- 33Walongwa
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31Dagba
- 15DaniloSubstituted forKehrerat 66'minutes
- 22Diallo
- 25Bakker
- 21Herrera
- 27GueyeSubstituted forMarquinhosat 66'minutes
- 12Rafinha
- 19Sarabia
- 18KeanSubstituted forRuiz-Atilat 45'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 32Pembele
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- 60Randriamamy
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Marcus Coco.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Post update
Penalty saved! Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Nantes. Marcus Coco draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Marcus Coco (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Danilo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Goal! Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Kays Ruiz-Atil (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Charles Traoré.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).
Post update
Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.