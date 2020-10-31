French Ligue 1
NantesNantes0PSGParis Saint Germain2

Nantes v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Nantes

  • 1Lafont
  • 12Appiah
  • 21Castelletto
  • 8Abeid
  • 14Traoré
  • 26Louza
  • 5ChirivellaSubstituted forTouréat 73'minutes
  • 11CocoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forAugustinat 73'minutes
  • 10BlasBooked at 32mins
  • 27SimonSubstituted forBambaat 25'minutes
  • 23Kolo Muani

Substitutes

  • 6Pereira De Sa
  • 15Basila
  • 19Touré
  • 20Augustin
  • 22Ndilu
  • 28Emond
  • 30Petric
  • 32Bamba
  • 33Walongwa

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31Dagba
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forKehrerat 66'minutes
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Bakker
  • 21Herrera
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forMarquinhosat 66'minutes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 19Sarabia
  • 18KeanSubstituted forRuiz-Atilat 45'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 16Rico
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 32Pembele
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
  • 60Randriamamy
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Abdoulaye Touré replaces Pedro Chirivella.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Marcus Coco.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Nantes. Marcus Coco draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Booking

    Marcus Coco (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Danilo Pereira.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kays Ruiz-Atil (Paris Saint Germain).

  14. Post update

    Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Charles Traoré.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).

  20. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG97022231921
2Lille85301431118
3Rennes95311811718
4Marseille8431118315
5Nice84221110114
6Lyon8341148613
7Lens74121010013
8Angers84131016-613
9Bordeaux833295412
10Metz832397211
11Montpellier83231313011
12Monaco83231113-211
13Saint-Étienne8314912-310
14Brest93061220-89
15Nantes8224912-38
16Nîmes8224913-48
17Lorient82151215-37
18Strasbourg8206916-76
19Reims81251013-35
20Dijon8026418-142
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories