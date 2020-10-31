Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund

Match ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Arminia Bielefeld
- 1Ortega Moreno
- 27BrunnerBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBehrendtat 65'minutes
- 2Pieper
- 6van der HoornSubstituted forYaboat 82'minutes
- 4Nilsson
- 23Lucoqui
- 8DoanSubstituted forEdmundssonat 64'minutes
- 19Prietl
- 30Hartel
- 36SchipplockSubstituted forCórdovaat 65'minutes
- 9Klos
- 3Behrendt
- 5Laursen
- 10Yabo
- 14Edmundsson
- 16Kunze
- 18Córdova
- 20Seufert
- 31Maier
- 33Rehnen
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsSubstituted forPiszczekat 86'minutes
- 30Passlack
- 22Bellingham
- 6DelaneyBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWitselat 82'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forReynaat 75'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 10T HazardSubstituted forCarvalhoat 82'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forGuerreiroat 75'minutes
- 2Morey
- 8Dahoud
- 13Guerreiro
- 20Carvalho
- 26Piszczek
- 28Witsel
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Attempt missed. Jóan Símun Edmundsson (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Hartel.
Attempt missed. Marcel Hartel (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Ortega Moreno.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Reinhold Yabo replaces Mike van der Hoorn.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Thomas Delaney.
Attempt missed. Brian Behrendt (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Marcel Hartel (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Jóan Símun Edmundsson (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.