German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Cologne 1-2 Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick's side move top of the Bundesliga with narrow win

Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller has scored four league goals this season for Bayern

Bayern Munich moved to the top of the Bundesliga with a narrow win at Cologne.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring with a penalty after home defender Marius Wolf had fouled Serge Gnabry.

Bayern doubled their lead when Gnabry curled a left-foot effort into the bottom corner before Dominick Drexler scored late on for the hosts.

Hansi Flick's side, who lead the table on goal difference, now have 15 points from their first six games.

Mats Hummels scored twice as second-placed Borussia Dortmund won at Arminia Bielefeld, while RB Leipzig, who are two points behind in third, travel to Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Line-ups

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 31WolfBooked at 89mins
  • 33Bornauw
  • 5Czichos
  • 23HornSubstituted forKatterbachat 59'minutes
  • 28SkhiriSubstituted forDrexlerat 59'minutes
  • 15LimniosSubstituted forThielmannat 59'minutes
  • 18Duda
  • 21Özcan
  • 8Jakobs
  • 9AnderssonSubstituted forArokodareat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Katterbach
  • 7Arokodare
  • 16Zieler
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 20Rexhbecaj
  • 22Meré
  • 24Drexler
  • 29Thielmann
  • 30Sörensen

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardBooked at 23mins
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 20Sarr
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forAlabaat 79'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 63'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forRocaat 90+4'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingBooked at 10minsSubstituted forZirkzeeat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 14Zirkzee
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 27Alaba
  • 29Coman
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Frank Willenborg

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Serge Gnabry.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Rafael Czichos (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).

  8. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).

  10. Booking

    Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln).

  13. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  14. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Joshua Zirkzee is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tolu Arokodare (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ondrej Duda with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal 1. FC Köln 1-2 FC Bayern München (Dominick Drexler).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2. Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Thielmann.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65012491515
2B Dortmund65011321115
3RB Leipzig5410123913
4Augsburg631297210
5Stuttgart623111749
6B Leverkusen52306339
7Werder Bremen62318809
8Frankfurt6231810-29
9B Mgladbach52218808
10Hoffenheim52129727
11Wolfsburg51404317
12Union Berlin51318626
13Freiburg513169-36
14Arminia Bielefeld6114410-64
15Hertha Berlin5104912-33
16Köln6024611-52
17Schalke6024320-172
18Mainz6006518-130
View full German Bundesliga table

