Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Bayern Munich moved to the top of the Bundesliga with a narrow win at Cologne.
Thomas Muller opened the scoring with a penalty after home defender Marius Wolf had fouled Serge Gnabry.
Bayern doubled their lead when Gnabry curled a left-foot effort into the bottom corner before Dominick Drexler scored late on for the hosts.
Hansi Flick's side, who lead the table on goal difference, now have 15 points from their first six games.
Mats Hummels scored twice as second-placed Borussia Dortmund won at Arminia Bielefeld, while RB Leipzig, who are two points behind in third, travel to Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 31WolfBooked at 89mins
- 33Bornauw
- 5Czichos
- 23HornSubstituted forKatterbachat 59'minutes
- 28SkhiriSubstituted forDrexlerat 59'minutes
- 15LimniosSubstituted forThielmannat 59'minutes
- 18Duda
- 21Özcan
- 8Jakobs
- 9AnderssonSubstituted forArokodareat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Katterbach
- 7Arokodare
- 16Zieler
- 19Ehizibue
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 22Meré
- 24Drexler
- 29Thielmann
- 30Sörensen
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardBooked at 23mins
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 20Sarr
- 6Kimmich
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forAlabaat 79'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 63'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7GnabrySubstituted forRocaat 90+4'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingBooked at 10minsSubstituted forZirkzeeat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 14Zirkzee
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 27Alaba
- 29Coman
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Rafael Czichos (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln).
Booking
Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Joshua Zirkzee is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tolu Arokodare (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ondrej Duda with a cross.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal 1. FC Köln 1-2 FC Bayern München (Dominick Drexler).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2. Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Thielmann.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
