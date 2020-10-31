Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thomas Muller has scored four league goals this season for Bayern

Bayern Munich moved to the top of the Bundesliga with a narrow win at Cologne.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring with a penalty after home defender Marius Wolf had fouled Serge Gnabry.

Bayern doubled their lead when Gnabry curled a left-foot effort into the bottom corner before Dominick Drexler scored late on for the hosts.

Hansi Flick's side, who lead the table on goal difference, now have 15 points from their first six games.

Mats Hummels scored twice as second-placed Borussia Dortmund won at Arminia Bielefeld, while RB Leipzig, who are two points behind in third, travel to Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).