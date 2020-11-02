With England heading back into another national lockdown, the return of fans to top-flight sport seems further away than ever.

It was March 9 2019 when Leicester City thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 in front of 30,000 fans - the last Premier League football match played with a capacity crowd before the coronavirus pandemic took over. Could it be a full 12 months or more before we see supporters back in grounds?

With that in mind, we're asking for a bit of short-term nostalgia to cheer everybody up.

Do you have a unique story about your last live match before lockdown? A special occasion, a memorable moment, a chance meeting, a great day out? Send them in via the form below and we'll showcase the best ones...