Spanish La Liga
AlavésAlavés1BarcelonaBarcelona1

Alaves 1-1 Barcelona: Four La Liga games without a win for Ronald Koeman's visitors

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments2

Alaves midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia (left) in action against Barcelona forward Ansu Fati
Barcelona are 12th in La Liga - eight points behind leaders Real Madrid

Barcelona failed to win for the fourth successive La Liga game after being held by 10-man Alaves.

The hosts, who started 15th in the table, took a surprise lead when Brazilian keeper Neto was dispossessed by Luis Rioja.

Alaves were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Jota was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Antoine Griezmann equalised a minute later but Barca could not find a winner.

Ansu Fati was denied a goal on his 18th birthday by Fernando Pacheco's excellent save, while Griezmann had a goal ruled out.

Pacheco frustrated Barca with further saves to keep out Lionel Messi, Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest.

While Barcelona top their Champions League group after wins over Juventus and Ferencvaros, they trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points in La Liga after dropping 10 points in six games.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro JiménezSubstituted forAguirregabiriaat 41'minutes
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3DuarteBooked at 87mins
  • 6Battaglia
  • 16MéndezSubstituted forFranco Tavaresat 58'minutes
  • 8PinaSubstituted forMarínat 72'minutes
  • 24JotaBooked at 62mins
  • 11RiojaSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 72'minutes
  • 14Silva AcostaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forJoseluat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 4Ely
  • 7Pérez
  • 9Joselu
  • 10Guidetti
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Marín
  • 18Franco Alviz
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 29Sainz
  • 37Franco Tavares

Barcelona

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15LengletBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forDestat 69'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPjanicat 45'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 45'minutes
  • 10MessiBooked at 39mins
  • 22FatiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 78'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 16González
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home4
Away25
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away14
Fouls
Home16
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alavés 1, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.

  7. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Manu García.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Joselu.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Adrián Marín.

  14. Post update

    Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joselu (Alavés).

  16. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joselu (Alavés).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.

  • Barcelona would struggle in the SPL

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid7511135816
2Real Sociedad74211431114
3Atl Madrid64201321114
4Cádiz842286214
5Granada641188013
6Villarreal733188012
7Elche531154110
8Getafe631254110
9Osasuna731377010
10Ath Bilbao730467-19
11Real Betis7304711-49
12Barcelona622210648
13Alavés822469-38
14Eibar822458-38
15Sevilla62136607
16Valencia7214911-27
17Celta Vigo7133410-66
18Huesca8053614-85
19Levante6114611-54
20Real Valladolid7034511-63
View full Spanish La Liga table

