Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona are 12th in La Liga - eight points behind leaders Real Madrid

Barcelona failed to win for the fourth successive La Liga game after being held by 10-man Alaves.

The hosts, who started 15th in the table, took a surprise lead when Brazilian keeper Neto was dispossessed by Luis Rioja.

Alaves were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Jota was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Antoine Griezmann equalised a minute later but Barca could not find a winner.

Ansu Fati was denied a goal on his 18th birthday by Fernando Pacheco's excellent save, while Griezmann had a goal ruled out.

Pacheco frustrated Barca with further saves to keep out Lionel Messi, Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest.

While Barcelona top their Champions League group after wins over Juventus and Ferencvaros, they trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points in La Liga after dropping 10 points in six games.