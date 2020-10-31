Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4HuescaHuesca1

Real Madrid 3-1 Huesca: Eden Hazard scores first goal for over a year as Real move top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eden Hazard scores
Eden Hazard's last goal for Real Madrid came on 5 October 2019 against Granada in La Liga

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for more than a year as Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with an emphatic win over Huesca.

The Belgian opened the scoring with a superb left-foot shot into the left corner from outside the penalty area.

France forward Karim Benzema scored twice for the hosts, with Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde getting their other goal.

David Ferreiro scored the visitors' only goal.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forMendyat 52'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 60'minutes
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forKroosat 69'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 60'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Jovic
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 40Santos

Huesca

  • 25Fernández
  • 3Maffeo
  • 14Pulido
  • 18SiovasBooked at 79mins
  • 16Correia PintoSubstituted forG Silvaat 83'minutes
  • 10GómezSubstituted forFerreiroat 45'minutes
  • 26NwakaliSubstituted forRamírezat 57'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 5Mosquera
  • 15OntiverosSubstituted forGalán Gilat 45'minutes
  • 9Mir
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forValderramaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 2Doumbia
  • 4Ínsua
  • 6Ramírez
  • 7Ferreiro
  • 8Valderrama
  • 11Galán Gil
  • 20Seoane
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 23Escriche
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Marcelo.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).

  13. Booking

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Huesca).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Eden "The Kebab" Hazard has finally turned around.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid7511135816
2Real Sociedad74211431114
3Cádiz842286214
4Granada641188013
5Villarreal733188012
6Atl Madrid5320101911
7Osasuna631264210
8Elche531154110
9Getafe631254110
10Real Betis7304711-49
11Sevilla62225418
12Eibar822458-38
13Barcelona52129547
14Valencia7214911-27
15Ath Bilbao721446-27
16Alavés721458-37
17Celta Vigo7133410-66
18Huesca8053614-85
19Levante6114611-54
20Real Valladolid7034511-63
View full Spanish La Liga table

