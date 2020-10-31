Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1.
Eden Hazard scored his first goal for more than a year as Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with an emphatic win over Huesca.
The Belgian opened the scoring with a superb left-foot shot into the left corner from outside the penalty area.
France forward Karim Benzema scored twice for the hosts, with Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde getting their other goal.
David Ferreiro scored the visitors' only goal.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forMendyat 52'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 60'minutes
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forKroosat 69'minutes
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 60'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 8Kroos
- 13Lunin
- 18Jovic
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 40Santos
Huesca
- 25Fernández
- 3Maffeo
- 14Pulido
- 18SiovasBooked at 79mins
- 16Correia PintoSubstituted forG Silvaat 83'minutes
- 10GómezSubstituted forFerreiroat 45'minutes
- 26NwakaliSubstituted forRamírezat 57'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 5Mosquera
- 15OntiverosSubstituted forGalán Gilat 45'minutes
- 9Mir
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forValderramaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 2Doumbia
- 4Ínsua
- 6Ramírez
- 7Ferreiro
- 8Valderrama
- 11Galán Gil
- 20Seoane
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 23Escriche
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Pulido.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Marcelo.
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Javi Galán (Huesca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Huesca 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.
Post update
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jorge Pulido (Huesca).
Booking
Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Huesca).
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
