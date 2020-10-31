Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eden Hazard's last goal for Real Madrid came on 5 October 2019 against Granada in La Liga

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for more than a year as Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with an emphatic win over Huesca.

The Belgian opened the scoring with a superb left-foot shot into the left corner from outside the penalty area.

France forward Karim Benzema scored twice for the hosts, with Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde getting their other goal.

David Ferreiro scored the visitors' only goal.

