Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

A limited number of supporters watch Ross County play Celtic in one of two test events on 12 September

Scotland's national clinical director is "hopeful" fans can return to some football stadiums soon, but stressed the situation is "fragile still".

From Monday, council areas in Scotland will be in one of five tiers dictated by the prevalence of coronavirus.

The Highlands and Moray are both in tier 1, which permits limited crowds.

That would mean Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Elgin City could have fans in stadiums and Professor Jason Leitch said talks had begun.

"We've already started conversations," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball.

"There are two places - there's the professional leagues but there's also the Highland League.

"Could we find a way of getting a few fans - probably locals, not travellers, no away fans - into those environments in a safe way? I'm very hopeful we'll be able to but the prevalence has to stay low."

Only two Scottish Premiership matches have had fans in attendance this season, including Ross County's loss to Celtic in Dingwall in September.

County chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed the club have asked to stage a further trial with 750 fans when Livingston visit on Friday.

However, Professor Leitch warned that challenges still exist.

"As soon as you introduce a regional approach, you have to think about travel," he said.

"That's the big challenge, If you go from a high prevalence area, to a low prevalence area you could potentially take the virus into that area that's got a low prevalence."

The Highland League season was scheduled to begin on 17 October, but has been delayed until fans are allowed to return.