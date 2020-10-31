Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Waide and Graham Kelly in action at Inver Park

Substitute David McDaid scored twice within minutes of being introduced to earn Larne a 2-0 win over Ballymena United and maintain their 100% record at the start of the new season.

Larne have won three out of three to join Linfield on nine points but lie second on goals scored.

McDaid came off the bench in the 72nd minute and netted his first two minutes later after taking a first touch.

A minute later the striker planted the ball past Ross Glendinning again.

For his first goal, McDaid controlled the ball from under his feet before dispatching a fantastic left-foot finish into the bottom corner.

A minute later the 'super sub' latched onto a ball over the visiting back four and let the ball drop before slotting the ball past Glendinning.

Tiernan Lynch's side have now won their last eight league games at Inver Park, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two in the process.

Impressive Larne deserved winners

The hosts dominated from the off, forcing Glendinning to make three fine saves in the first half to keep the visitors in the match.

The Sky Blues stopper pushed Josh Robinson's header onto the bar and then denied Albert Watson's header and Ronan Hale's well-struck shot.

Lee Lynch had the ball in the Ballymena net after the break but the flag was up for offside.

McDaid's dramatic intervention condemned their derby opponents to a second consecutive Premiership defeat.

Larne host Linfield in a County Antrim Shield semi-final on Tuesday, before travelling to east Belfast to face Glentoran in their next top-flight outing next Saturday.

Ballymena face another tough proposition in the form of Crusaders at the Showgrounds next week.