Scottish Cup semi-final: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 31 Oct Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Radio Scotland and online, listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

The clubs play in different divisions but there's an almost equal representation of Hearts and Hibernian players in your combined Edinburgh derby XI.

One side had to emerge with a majority, though, and it was top-flight Hibs with six players to their rivals' five.

Hearts and Scotland keeper Craig Gordon was the overwhelming choice in goals with 65% of the vote.

Hearts' Michael Smith and Stephen Kingsley got the nod at full-back, with Hibs pair Paul Hanlon and Ryan Porteous denying Tynecastle rival Craig Halkett a start at centre-half.

Midfield is a blend of graft and craft with Alex Gogic lining up with team-mate Scott Allan and Hearts' Peter Haring.

Kevin Nisbet was a shoo-in for the central striker role, favoured by 29% of votes, and is flanked by another popular choice, Martin Boyle, with Liam Boyce completing the line-up.