Stranraer v Cowdenbeath

StranraerStranraer15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|2
|Elgin
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Edinburgh City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|5
|Stirling
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|6
|Annan Athletic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|8
|Brechin
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|9
|Stranraer
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|10
|Albion
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0