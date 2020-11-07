Partick Thistle v Falkirk

Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00FalkirkFalkirk
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|2
|Falkirk
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Dumbarton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|4
|Montrose
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|5
|Airdrieonians
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|6
|Partick Thistle
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|7
|Peterhead
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|8
|Clyde
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|9
|Forfar
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|10
|East Fife
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1