Premier League
ChelseaChelsea17:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could face Sheffield United after a recent hamstring problem

TEAM NEWS

Christian Pulisic will be absent for Chelsea with a hamstring injury sustained in the warm-up against Burnley last weekend.

Midfielder Kai Havertz is self-isolating after a positive test for Covid-19.

Injured Sheffield United pair John Fleck and Lys Mousset have stepped up their rehabilitation but won't feature.

The Blades will also be without loanee Ethan Ampadu, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United just can't score goals. Since beating Chelsea 3-0 in July, they have only managed four in 10 league games - and two of those were penalties.

They have picked up only one point in that spell, when their performances haven't actually been that bad - so it is obvious where their problems lie.

In contrast, Chelsea have scored 10 goals in their past three games and have not conceded in any of their past five. That is all very impressive, but I am still not wholly convinced.

They should win on Saturday but I am waiting for them to crack again.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Sheffield United could keep consecutive league clean sheets against Chelsea for the first time.
  • With four wins from eight meetings, the Blades are one of four clubs to have won more Premier League matches against Chelsea than they have lost (D1, L3).

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five and drawing five.
  • They have kept five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September-October 2010. It is 12 years since they went six competitive games without conceding.
  • Edouard Mendy is only the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Chelsea Premier League appearances.
  • Timo Werner has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games, scoring three and setting up one.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United are on an 11-match winless run in all competitions since a 3-0 home win over Chelsea on 11 July.
  • The Blades could remain winless in their first eight league games for the first time since 1990-91.
  • Only four clubs have had two points or fewer after eight matches of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.
  • Billy Sharp is one shy of 100 league goals for Sheffield United.
  • Manager Chris Wilder is one win away from his 100th in all competitions for the Blades.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool75111715216
2Leicester7502179815
3Tottenham7421189914
4Everton74121511413
5Southampton74121412213
6Wolves741288013
7Chelsea7331169712
8Aston Villa6402159612
9Arsenal740397212
10Man City632198111
11Newcastle73221011-111
12Leeds73131313010
13Crystal Palace7313811-310
14West Ham7223131038
15Man Utd6213913-47
16Brighton71241114-35
17Fulham7115714-74
18West Brom7034616-103
19Sheff Utd7016310-71
20Burnley6015312-91
View full Premier League table

Top Stories