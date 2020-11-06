Chelsea v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could face Sheffield United after a recent hamstring problem

TEAM NEWS

Christian Pulisic will be absent for Chelsea with a hamstring injury sustained in the warm-up against Burnley last weekend.

Midfielder Kai Havertz is self-isolating after a positive test for Covid-19.

Injured Sheffield United pair John Fleck and Lys Mousset have stepped up their rehabilitation but won't feature.

The Blades will also be without loanee Ethan Ampadu, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United just can't score goals. Since beating Chelsea 3-0 in July, they have only managed four in 10 league games - and two of those were penalties.

They have picked up only one point in that spell, when their performances haven't actually been that bad - so it is obvious where their problems lie.

In contrast, Chelsea have scored 10 goals in their past three games and have not conceded in any of their past five. That is all very impressive, but I am still not wholly convinced.

They should win on Saturday but I am waiting for them to crack again.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United could keep consecutive league clean sheets against Chelsea for the first time.

With four wins from eight meetings, the Blades are one of four clubs to have won more Premier League matches against Chelsea than they have lost (D1, L3).

Chelsea

Chelsea are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five and drawing five.

They have kept five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September-October 2010. It is 12 years since they went six competitive games without conceding.

Edouard Mendy is only the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Chelsea Premier League appearances.

Timo Werner has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games, scoring three and setting up one.

Sheffield United