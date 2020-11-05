Everton v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is expected to start despite being dropped to the bench last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Everton could welcome back playmaker James Rodriguez following a minor injury.

Richarlison is suspended but Lucas Digne returns after a ban and Jordan Pickford should be back in goal after being dropped to the bench last Sunday.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof is doubtful with a bad back but Jesse Lingard could feature for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Alex Telles will be assessed after his absence with a positive Covid-19 test.

Anthony Martial, who scored for United in the Champions League in midweek, is available again after serving a three-match domestic ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have now only picked up one point from their past three games but they should have James Rodriguez back from injury for this one.

That will be a huge boost because Rodriguez will make a big difference. I would not give Jordan Pickford a recall in goal, though, because Robin Olsen did well against Newcastle last weekend.

Manchester United have had a bad week. They didn't land a glove on Arsenal when they lost to the Gunners at Old Trafford last Sunday and put in another poor performance in their Champions League defeat in Turkey on Wednesday.

With his diamond shape in midfield, it feels like United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to shoehorn all sorts of different players into a formation that quite a lot of them don't want to play in. Paul Pogba on the left does not really work, for example.

But having said all that, it would be just like United to go to Goodison Park and win, and not just because they are on a run of six straight away league victories.

It is exactly the sort of result Solskjaer has come up with before when he has been under pressure, but I think he will have to settle for a point this time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both matches last season were 1-1 draws, with Everton scoring first on both occasions.

United have won 36 Premier League games against Everton, a record for one club against a particular opponent.

Their 16 Premier League victories at Goodison Park is the joint-most away wins by any club at a single stadium. United have also won 16 times at Villa Park.

However, they have won only three of their past 12 Premier League away matches against Everton (D4, L5).

Everton

After winning their first four matches of the season, Everton have failed to win any of their subsequent three (D1, L2).

They have lost only one of their 15 Premier League home fixtures since sacking Marco Silva last December.

Everton have gone seven Premier League home games without a clean sheet.

They could concede multiple goals in five successive top-flight home matches for the first time since a club record run of seven in 1958.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in his seven Premier League appearances this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has lost only one of his five Premier League matches as a manager against Manchester United (W3, D1).

Manchester United