West HamWest Ham United20:00FulhamFulham
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Fulham

West Ham's Mark Noble
West Ham's Mark Noble is struggling with a rib injury sustained in training

TEAM NEWS

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble looks set to miss the visit of Fulham because of a rib injury.

Forward Michail Antonio remains sidelined by a hamstring injury but Aaron Creswell should be available and Said Benrahma is in contention for his first start.

Fulham's Mario Lemina has a minor injury and will be assessed, while Aboubakar Kamara is still suspended.

The Cottagers otherwise have no fresh injury concerns.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham were decent in defeat against Liverpool last time out but nothing short of a win will do for the Hammers here.

Fulham got their first league win of the season on Monday but West Ham are a totally different proposition to West Brom - or at least they should be.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald

West Ham's David Moyes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are unbeaten in the past 10 home meetings, winning six and drawing four.
  • Fulham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League fixtures against the Hammers.

West Ham United

  • West Ham's tally of 13 goals is their third highest after seven fixtures of a Premier League campaign.
  • They can go three home league matches without defeat for the first time since a run of six from January to March 2019.
  • The Hammers have kept just two clean sheets in their 13 Premier League home games since David Moyes took charge.
  • Moyes has won 12 of his 13 Premier League home fixtures against Fulham.
  • West Ham have won just one of their past 12 Premier League matches without Michail Antonio.
  • Sebastien Haller has scored in each of his last three home starts in all competitions.

Fulham

  • Fulham's 2-0 win against West Brom last time out was their first Premier League victory since April 2019.
  • They have won only one of their last 24 Premier League away matches (D3, L20).
  • They are winless in their past 16 Premier League London derbies, losing all but one.
  • Scott Parker made 109 Premier League appearances for West Ham between 2007-2011, scoring nine goals.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool75111715216
2Leicester7502179815
3Tottenham7421189914
4Everton74121511413
5Southampton74121412213
6Wolves741288013
7Chelsea7331169712
8Aston Villa6402159612
9Arsenal740397212
10Man City632198111
11Newcastle73221011-111
12Leeds73131313010
13Crystal Palace7313811-310
14West Ham7223131038
15Man Utd6213913-47
16Brighton71241114-35
17Fulham7115714-74
18West Brom7034616-103
19Sheff Utd7016310-71
20Burnley6015312-91
