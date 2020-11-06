Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds top scorer Patrick Bamford
Leeds' six-goal top scorer Patrick Bamford failed to score in six Premier League appearances while on loan at Crystal Palace during the 2015-16 season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic begins a three-match suspension following his sending off at Wolves.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins continue to be monitored after injury but Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham are out.

Leeds are assessing the fitness of winger Raphinha, who missed Monday's loss to Leicester with an ankle issue.

Rodrigo has been ruled out because of a positive test for coronavirus, while Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente remain on the sidelines through injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have had the fewest shots of any team in the Premier League, with 57 in seven games, while only Liverpool have had more than Leeds.

They both have the same number of points though - 10 - so you can see that, while they have a different approach, they both have a style that is effective.

It will be interesting to see what Eagles boss Roy Hodgson does here - will he completely allow Leeds to take the game to his side and then look to pick them off?

That is what Palace did against Fulham last week but Leeds are a lot more dangerous.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald

Wilfried Zaha's five league goals have been worth seven points to Palace this term

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won only one of their past eight matches against Leeds in all competitions (D2, L5).
  • However, Leeds are winless in their last four trips to Selhurst Park (D2, L2).
  • This is their first Premier League meeting since Leeds won 2-0 away in January 1998.

Crystal Palace

  • Roy Hodgson's side have won just one of their past seven home league fixtures (D2, L4).
  • The Eagles have scored more than once in only one of their 12 Premier League matches at Selhurst Park in 2020.
  • Palace have lost at least one home fixture against promoted opposition in each of the last five seasons.
  • Crystal Palace have lost three of their past five league games (W1, D1), conceding at least twice in each defeat.
  • A player has been sent off in each of their last three fixtures.
  • Wilfried Zaha has scored five of Palace's eight Premier League goals this season.

Leeds United

  • The Whites are looking to win three successive Premier League away games for the first time since August 2002.
  • They have not conceded an away goal in three hours and two minutes.
  • Leeds have won just one of their past 20 league matches in London (D6, L13).
  • Marcelo Bielsa's side have scored 13 league goals so far this season. The only promoted team to score more over the opening seven matches of a Premier League campaign are Nottingham Forest, with 14 in 1994-95.
  • Patrick Bamford can become the first Leeds player to score in the opening four away games of a top-flight campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool75111715216
2Leicester7502179815
3Tottenham7421189914
4Everton74121511413
5Southampton74121412213
6Wolves741288013
7Chelsea7331169712
8Aston Villa6402159612
9Arsenal740397212
10Man City632198111
11Newcastle73221011-111
12Leeds73131313010
13Crystal Palace7313811-310
14West Ham7223131038
15Man Utd6213913-47
16Brighton71241114-35
17Fulham7115714-74
18West Brom7034616-103
19Sheff Utd7016310-71
20Burnley6015312-91
View full Premier League table

Top Stories