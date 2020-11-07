Championship
ReadingReading0StokeStoke City0

Reading v Stoke City

Line-ups

Reading

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 15Gibson
  • 3Richards
  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 30Semedo
  • 47Puscas
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 7Olise
  • 9Baldock
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 34Tetek
  • 43Watson

Stoke

  • 1Gunn
  • 14Smith
  • 36Souttar
  • 6Batth
  • 3Fox
  • 26Campbell
  • 13Obi
  • 34ThompsonBooked at 4mins
  • 11McClean
  • 21Fletcher
  • 25Powell

Substitutes

  • 7Ince
  • 9Vokes
  • 18Brown
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 35Tymon
  • 37Collins
  • 40Nna Noukeu
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

  2. Post update

    Nick Powell (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfa Semedo (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas João.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  5. Post update

    Harry Souttar (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Obi Mikel.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Angus Gunn.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfa Semedo (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Laurent with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfa Semedo (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Richards.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

