Reading v Stoke City

Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
Line-ups
Reading
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 15Gibson
- 3Richards
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 30Semedo
- 47Puscas
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 5McIntyre
- 7Olise
- 9Baldock
- 22Southwood
- 24Aluko
- 34Tetek
- 43Watson
Stoke
- 1Gunn
- 14Smith
- 36Souttar
- 6Batth
- 3Fox
- 26Campbell
- 13Obi
- 34ThompsonBooked at 4mins
- 11McClean
- 21Fletcher
- 25Powell
Substitutes
- 7Ince
- 9Vokes
- 18Brown
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 35Tymon
- 37Collins
- 40Nna Noukeu
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Nick Powell (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Alfa Semedo (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas João.
Foul by Lucas João (Reading).
Harry Souttar (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Obi Mikel.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Attempt saved. Alfa Semedo (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Laurent with a cross.
Booking
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).
Attempt saved. Alfa Semedo (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.