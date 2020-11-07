Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading11722179823
2Bristol City116231511420
3Swansea10541136719
4Norwich10532128418
5Watford10532117418
6Bournemouth10451128417
7Middlesbrough1045195417
8Millwall10442108216
9Stoke114431212016
10Luton10514810-216
11Brentford104331712515
12Preston104151412213
13Cardiff113441211113
14Birmingham1034388013
15Huddersfield104151112-113
16QPR103431012-213
17Blackburn103251813511
18Barnsley102441013-310
19Rotherham10235811-39
20Nottm Forest10235712-59
21Coventry102261020-108
22Wycombe10217617-117
23Derby10136514-96
24Sheff Wed10325610-45
View full Championship table

Top Stories