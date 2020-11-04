Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored twice as Celtic drew 2-2 in Lille last Thursday

Europa League: Celtic v Sparta Prague Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 5 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic are not taking Thursday's Europa League meeting with Sparta Prague "for granted", insists manager Neil Lennon, as the Czech side cope with absentees.

Sparta are missing several players at Celtic Park, including two goalkeepers, due to "health issues" and injuries.

The Prague side have lost both of their matches so far in Group H, while Celtic have taken one point from their opening two games.

"It's something that may put them in a difficult position," said Lennon.

"It's something that we're obviously keeping an eye on. I don't take too much notice of it. We're not taking the game for granted. We're hoping for a positive result no matter who's involved in the opposition."

Team news

Celtic centre-backs Kristoffer Ajer (groin) and Christoper Jullien (back) remain sidelined. James Forrest has had surgery on a fractured ankle and fellow winger and Mikey Johnston has resumed training after nine months out but is also not ready to return.

Sparta midfielder Ladislav Krejci returns from suspension after being sent off against Lille. Defenders Dominik Plechaty, Matej Hanousek and Lukas Stetina are absent due to injury while goalkeepers Milan Heca and Dominik Holec have not travelled to Scotland.

Forwards Libor Kozak and Martin Minchev and midfielder Filip Soucek are also absent.

What do we know about Sparta Prague?

The Czech club reached the round of 32 during their last Europa League campaign in 2016-17, but failed to make it past qualifying in the following three seasons.

They lost 4-1 at home to Lille and 3-0 away to AC Milan. Domestically, though, they have been flawless with six wins from six giving them a two-point lead at the top of the Czech top flight.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We've taken one point from six so far so we've got a bit of catching up to do. We'll try and look for maximum points from both games. If not, take four and take our chances in the last two games where I think we're capable of taking points off Milan and Lille.

"We know that if we can get a positive result on Thursday, it puts us in a decent position again. Obviously Milan and Lille are playing each other."

Sparta Prague manager Vaclav Kotal: "I respect the quality of the Scottish league and especially the quality of Celtic and Rangers.

"We know it is a vital match. The players are aware of it as well after defeats. We are hoping we play better than we did against AC Milan."

Match stats