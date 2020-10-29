Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward ruled out through injury
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is expected to miss their next three games with a thigh injury.
Boss Thomas Tuchel says the 28-year-old Brazilian will be out until after the next international break.
He was injured in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir.
Neymar will miss Ligue 1 games with Nantes and Rennes, either side of a Champions League trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig.
"I don't think it's possible he will play [for Brazil]," said Tuchel.
"If he plays that means he's not injured, and that's a bad message. The news for me is that he will return after the break."
- Rugby Union Weekly: The Premiership review, a Six Nations preview and Eddie Jones
- Americast: All you need to know as the US election day nears