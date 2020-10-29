Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (left) has scored two goals this season, while Vinicius Junior has three

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has denied there is a problem between forwards Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, after footage emerged of Benzema criticising his team-mate.

Benzema told team-mate Ferland Mendy not to pass to the Brazil international during half-time in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Real trailed 1-0 at that point, before fighting back from two goals down.

Zidane insisted the incident showed his side are "alive and in the moment".

"The most important thing is that it's cleared up and that the players sort it out themselves. You say a lot of things on the pitch, but it always stays there," Zidane added.

The Spanish champions had struggled in the first half of their Champions League group game against their German opponents, trailing to Marcus Thuram's first of the evening, following an opening defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real were 2-0 down as late as the 87th minute before goals from Benzema and Casemiro rescued a point.

Zidane confirmed that France international Benzema, 32, and Vinicius, 20, had both trained alongside each other on Thursday.

"They spoke and that's that," said the Real boss.

"This kind of thing happens all the time on the pitch, things get heated. You say things about yourself, others and even me."

Real, record 13-time European champions, are bottom of Champions League Group B after two games. They are second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Real Sociedad.