Mick McCarthy won 57 caps for the Republic before becoming manager for the first time in 1996

Former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is travelling to Cyprus this weekend to complete discussions on becoming the new manager of Apoel.

The 61-year-old, whose club posts have included Wolves and Ipswich, left the Republic job in April.

McCarthy is set to attend Apoel's game against league leaders Apollon on Saturday.

Apoel said on Twitter this is "so that discussions regarding the possibility of cooperation are completed".

Stephen Kenny succeeded McCarthy, who was in his second spell as Republic manager, six months ago.

Apoel are 10th in the Cypriot league and are looking for a new boss after Marinos Ouzonidis left this week.