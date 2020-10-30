Last updated on .From the section Wales

Goalkeeper Adam Davies (bottom) was hurt in Stoke's Championship loss against Swansea

Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies has been ruled out for four to eight weeks with a knee injury, further weakening Wales' stretched goalkeeping resources.

First-choice stopper Wayne Hennessey is already out until at least January with the injury the Crystal Palace player suffered against Bulgaria last month.

That leaves Leicester City's Danny Ward as Ryan Giggs' senior keeper choice.

Wales play the USA in a friendly on 12 November, before Nations League games with Republic of Ireland and Finland.

After facing the Americans at Swansea's Liberty Stadium, Wales host the Republic at Cardiff City Stadium on 15 November followed by the Finns at the same venue three days later.

Wales are top of Group H, a point ahead of Finland and eight ahead of the Republic in third place.

Blackpool's Chris Maxwell, Dunfermline's Owain Fon Williams, Tom King at Newport County and Chesterfield's Kyle Letheren are some of the options Giggs could call into his squad.

Another option would be to promote players from Wales Under-21s to push their development, with Cardiff's George Ratcliffe and Adam Przybek at Ipswich among the possibilities.

Meanwhile, Wales midfielder David Brooks could be back for Bournemouth as they host Derby County on Saturday.

Brooks has not played since suffering an injury with Wales earlier in October.

Cherries boss Jason Tindall said: "It's a big boost for everyone, for the football club in general it's a boost to have a player of Brooksy's quality and ability available to be back involved."

Wales forward Harry Wilson could also return from a hip injury as Cardiff go to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday.