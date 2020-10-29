Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Joe Lumley has played more than 80 times for QPR and made two Championship appearances this season

Gillingham have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley on an emergency loan.

The 25-year-old moves to the Priestfield Stadium after first-choice keeper Jack Bonham suffered a concussion against Ipswich Town in their League One game on Tuesday.

Clubs can sign a back-up goalkeeper outside of the transfer window if their senior players are injured.

Gillingham only had 18-year-old Joe Walsh available as an alternative.

"The one thing we have always been aware of is that we might have to move into the market for a goalkeeper because we only carry Jack Bonham and a youngster in Joe Walsh, who incidentally played very well on Tuesday and he will play many more games, and big games, for the Gills in his future," Gillingham manager Steve Evans told the club website.

"Joe Lumley is a keeper who has played against my teams, and I have watched perform many times, he is an excellent goalkeeper."

