Steve Clarke names his Scotland squad on Tuesday

For the first time in a long time, Scotland have a fairly settled squad after a run of eight games without defeat.

But there are a few players on the fringes who have been staking a claim for late inclusion as Steve Clarke prepares to pick his squad for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia on 12 November.

BBC Scotland examines who could sneak into the squad as the national side prepares for one of its biggest ever games.

All being well, David Marshall will be the first-choice for the games against Serbia, Slovakia, and Israel. Rangers' Jon McLaughlin and Livingston's Robby McCrorie were the other keepers in the last squad, and that is unlikely to change.

However, with Scott Bain now playing again for Celtic (and saving a penalty against Lille), and the experienced Craig Gordon also featuring for Hearts, might Clarke be tempted to switch it up? Really, it shouldn't matter too much as long as Marshall stays fit.

This is where things get interesting, given likely first-choice defenders Scott McKenna (injury) and Kieran Tierney (Covid protocols) missed the last international break.

Tierney is a stick-on, McKenna is performing well for Nottingham Forest, Declan Gallagher will be picked having played brilliantly last month, and Scott McTominay has played every match since the system switch as the right-sided centre-back.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will also be included if fit enough (he is due to make his first appearance back since the last international break against Leicester on Monday).

That probably leaves one spare spot if Cooper is fit. Last time out that was initially taken by Hibernian's Ryan Porteous, who could step up from the under-21s again, but arguably the most deserving is Aberdeen's Andy Considine.

He stepped up admirably after injuries to Cooper and McKenna to play on the left of Scotland's back three, and helped the side keep clean sheets against Slovakia and the Czechs. His experience and left-footed tendancies will give him the edge if Cooper doesn't make it.

Tom McIntyre is among the Championship's top performers this season having played regularly for league leaders Reading, while being a crucial part of the Scotland under-21s recent solidity in defence.

Given this is the area of the squad with most depth, it is incredibly difficult for anyone to push their way in here. However, with John Fleck out with a back problem, there may just be an opening.

So who are those with a chance? Maybe Aberdeen pair Ross McCrorie and Lewis Ferguson. Both have had outstanding seasons, and McCrorie was called up midway through the last international break as injury cover. The under-21 captain's ability to play in defence and midfield is an asset.

Ferguson has scored eight goals this season - albeit mostly from penalties - and could also be included. Then again, with the under-21s in with a chance of qualifying for the Euros, might both players remain at that level for now? The same could be said for Celtic's David Turnbull, who is still easing himself in at Parkhead.

More experienced options would be Fulham's Tom Cairney, Derby County's Graeme Shinnie, or Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday, who have all being playing regularly for their clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Clarke has included five forwards in his last two squads, whether that is central strikers or wide forwards (who unless playing through the middle don't fit the 3-4-1-2 system).

Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Fraser will almost certainly be included having formed a telling partnership in Scotland's last two games, combining for the only goal against the Czechs.

Oli McBurnie is likely to make it given how highly Clarke has spoken of him in recent months, which leaves two other spots.

James Forrest is injured so won't feature, with Oliver Burke, Callum Paterson, and Lawrence Shankland those to have made an appearance in the last two squads. So can anyone challenge those latter three for the two places?

Leigh Griffiths is Scotland's most natural goalscorer and is now back playing for Celtic, and goals against St Johnstone and Aberdeen mean he must be back in the conversation, while Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet has outscored Shankland in the Premiership this season, albeit the latter missed half of Dundee United's games through injury.

Steven Naismith is still battling back to fitness at Hearts and quarantine rules mean US-based Johnny Russell is not an option.