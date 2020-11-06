Alloa Athletic v Dundee

Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Line-ups
Alloa
- 31Willison
- 8Robertson
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 22Grant
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 14Brown
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 12Scougall
- 17Connelly
- 18Malcolm
- 21Wilson
- 23Murray
- 25Lynch
Dundee
- 12Ferrie
- 16Elliott
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 8Byrne
- 26Adam
- 11McDaid
- 9Mullen
- 17Afolabi
- 10McGowan
Substitutes
- 1Hamilton
- 19Robertson
- 20Wilkie
- 21Sow
- 24Anderson
- 27Strachan
- 39Hamilton
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Byrne.
Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.