Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic0DundeeDundee0

Alloa Athletic v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 31Willison
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 22Grant
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 14Brown
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Scougall
  • 17Connelly
  • 18Malcolm
  • 21Wilson
  • 23Murray
  • 25Lynch

Dundee

  • 12Ferrie
  • 16Elliott
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 8Byrne
  • 26Adam
  • 11McDaid
  • 9Mullen
  • 17Afolabi
  • 10McGowan

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Wilkie
  • 21Sow
  • 24Anderson
  • 27Strachan
  • 39Hamilton
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

  5. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Byrne.

  16. Post update

    Ray Grant (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline330010469
2Raith Rovers32109367
3Hearts22007256
4Morton32014316
5Dundee412147-35
6Ayr31115504
7Inverness CT31115504
8Alloa301215-41
9Queen of Sth3003510-50
10Arbroath300317-60
View full Scottish Championship table

