Southampton v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injured striker Danny Ings has been directly involved in 31 of Southampton's 65 Premier League goals (47.7%).

TEAM NEWS

Southampton striker Danny Ings could be out for up to six weeks as he requires minor surgery on a knee injury.

Saints also have concerns over the fitness of Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand and Ibrahima Diallo, who all suffered injuries during the win at Aston Villa.

Newcastle trio Matty Longstaff, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark have all returned to training and could play their first league games of the season.

Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

One player does not make a team, but everything Saints do really does revolve around Danny Ings.

I don't think their manager, Ralph Hassenhuttl, will change his system on Friday but it will be a lot less effective without Ings because he sniffs goals out for fun.

I don't see Newcastle creating much at St Mary's, but Steve Bruce will set them up to make things difficult for Southampton and, in Callum Wilson, the Magpies have their own in-form striker who can nick them a goal.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost four of the past five meetings.

Last season, Newcastle earned their first away league win against Southampton since September 2004. They've never won back-to-back league visits in this fixture.

The teams have played each other 100 times in all competitions. Southampton have won 37 times to Newcastle's 40, with 23 draws.

Southampton

Southampton's tally of 13 points is their most after seven games of a season since 2014-15.

They have lost all three of their home Premier League fixtures on a Friday by an aggregate score of 2-15, most recently humbled 0-9 by Leicester in October 2019.

Saints could finish a day top of the Premier League for the first time. They last led a top-flight table back in September 1988 under Chris Nicholl.

Newcastle United