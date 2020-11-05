Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay, who was dropped for Brighton's previous game, scored in last season's 1-1 draw with Burnley at the Amex Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Brighton striker Neal Maupay is back in contention after being left out against Tottenham for disciplinary reasons.

Lewis Dunk completes a ban, while Solly March and Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be assessed, but Tariq Lamptey should be fit despite being withdrawn against Spurs because of cramp.

Burnley captain Ben Mee could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a thigh injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson may also return from a minor calf problem.

Phil Bardsley is available again after a period of self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test, but Erik Pieters and Jack Cork remain injured.

They are winless in their last 10 such matches, losing six of them

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on the final day of last season, but that is their only win in six Premier League fixtures against the Clarets (D3, L2).

Burnley are unbeaten in the past four league meetings at the Amex Stadium, although three of those games ended in draws.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just one of their past 12 Premier League home matches (D5, L6), and are winless in seven at the Amex Stadium since beating Arsenal in June.

The Seagulls could fail to win at least two of their opening eight top-flight fixtures for the first time in their history on Friday.

Graham Potter's side have allowed their opponents just 21 shots on target in this season's Premier League, a joint-low with Manchester City, who have played one game fewer.

Albion have won five of their six top-flight matches played on a Friday, including both games played at the Amex Stadium.

Burnley