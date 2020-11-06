Ross County v Livingston

Oli Shaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Ciaron Brown (Livingston).
Post update
Offside, Livingston. Ciaron Brown tries a through ball, but Scott Robinson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
Post update
Coll Donaldson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.