Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0LivingstonLivingston0

Ross County v Livingston

Ross County v Livingston

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number21Player nameDoohan
    Average rating

    6.81

  2. Squad number12Player nameGrivosti
    Average rating

    6.70

  3. Squad number25Player nameDonaldson
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    7.07

  5. Squad number43Player nameReid
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number27Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    6.70

  7. Squad number24Player namePaton
    Average rating

    6.42

  8. Squad number18Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.80

  9. Squad number7Player nameGardyne
    Average rating

    6.80

  10. Squad number19Player nameLakin
    Average rating

    6.33

  11. Squad number8Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.08

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.23

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.78

  3. Squad number3Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.27

  4. Squad number27Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    7.88

  5. Squad number33Player nameLawson
    Average rating

    8.57

  6. Squad number10Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    8.43

  7. Squad number6Player nameBartley
    Average rating

    8.00

  8. Squad number17Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    8.17

  9. Squad number11Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    8.17

  11. Squad number9Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    8.43

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Doohan
  • 12Grivosti
  • 25Donaldson
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 43Reid
  • 27Stewart
  • 24Paton
  • 18Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 19Lakin
  • 8Shaw

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 3Tremarco
  • 9Mckay
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11Vigurs
  • 14Hylton
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 22Tillson
  • 46Williamson

Livingston

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 3Brown
  • 27Guthrie
  • 33Lawson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 6Bartley
  • 17Robinson
  • 11Forrest
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1McCrorie
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 14Mullin
  • 15Poplatnik
  • 18Holt
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 25Ambrose
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Oli Shaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ciaron Brown (Livingston).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Ciaron Brown tries a through ball, but Scott Robinson is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kelly (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Coll Donaldson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alan Forrest (Livingston).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

