Celtic captain Scott Brown has dedicated the side's Scottish Cup semi-final win to manager Neil Lennon, insisting the players "have his back". (Scottish Sun external-link )

Hearts captain Steven Naismith says the club want to win the Scottish Cup in tribute to Marius Zaliukas, their former skipper who passed away at the weekend. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban reckons the gulf in class between the Dons and Celtic is narrowing despite their semi-final defeat. (Daily Record external-link )

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark says players "want to help as much as possible" after being asked to take wage cuts. (Courier print edition)

Former Rangers defender Jon Flanagan is set to clinch a move to Belgian side Charleroi. (Herald external-link - subscription may be required)

Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic says the Easter Road club cannot allow defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Cup to derail their flying start to the season. (Scotsman external-link )

Neil Lennon and Celtic have reached a major turning point insists former midfielder Kris Commons in a defence of his former boss. (Daily Record external-link )