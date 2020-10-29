Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FC United of Manchester's FA Cup first-round home tie with League One Doncaster Rovers will be broadcast live on BBC Two on 7 November.

In addition, four multi-camera ties including Tonbridge Angels and Bradford City will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website over the course of the weekend.

There will also be a further eight single-camera live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The second-round draw is on 9 November.

Mark Chapman will present live coverage of the draw on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT.

BBC Sport's FA Cup first round coverage

Saturday, 7 November

FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers - BBC Two, 17:15-19:35 GMT (multi-camera)

Tonbridge Angels-Bradford City - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:30 GMT (multi-camera)

Ipswich Town-Portsmouth - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 15:00 GMT (multi-camera)

Colchester United-Marine - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 15:00 GMT (single-camera)

Banbury United-Canvey Island - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 15:00 GMT (single-camera)

Sunday, 8 November

Maldon & Tiptree-Morecambe - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (multi-camera)

Hampton & Richmond Borough-Oldham Athletic - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (multi-camera)

Eastleigh-MK Dons - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)

Barnet-Burton Albion - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)

Wigan Athletic-Chorley - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)

Torquay United-Crawley Town - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)

Hayes & Yeading United-Carlisle United - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)

Havent & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)