FA Cup first round: FC United of Manchester v Doncaster live on BBC Two
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
FC United of Manchester's FA Cup first-round home tie with League One Doncaster Rovers will be broadcast live on BBC Two on 7 November.
In addition, four multi-camera ties including Tonbridge Angels and Bradford City will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website over the course of the weekend.
There will also be a further eight single-camera live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
The second-round draw is on 9 November.
Mark Chapman will present live coverage of the draw on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT.
BBC Sport's FA Cup first round coverage
Saturday, 7 November
FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers - BBC Two, 17:15-19:35 GMT (multi-camera)
Tonbridge Angels-Bradford City - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:30 GMT (multi-camera)
Ipswich Town-Portsmouth - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 15:00 GMT (multi-camera)
Colchester United-Marine - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 15:00 GMT (single-camera)
Banbury United-Canvey Island - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 15:00 GMT (single-camera)
Sunday, 8 November
Maldon & Tiptree-Morecambe - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (multi-camera)
Hampton & Richmond Borough-Oldham Athletic - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (multi-camera)
Eastleigh-MK Dons - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)
Barnet-Burton Albion - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)
Wigan Athletic-Chorley - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)
Torquay United-Crawley Town - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)
Hayes & Yeading United-Carlisle United - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)
Havent & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mills - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website, 12:45 GMT (single-camera)