Glasgow City: US striker Nicole Robertson signs for SWPL champions
Glasgow City have signed United States striker Nicole Robertson until the end of the 2022 season.
Robertson, 24, has spent the past three-and-a-half years in Denmark, scoring almost 80 goals.
While there, the California-born forward became the first female player in Denmark to move for a transfer fee.
"Nicole is a fantastic signing. She is technically and physically what you need in a striker. She will be a real asset," said head coach Scott Booth.