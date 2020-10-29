Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glasgow City started their season with a win over Celtic

Glasgow City have signed United States striker Nicole Robertson until the end of the 2022 season.

Robertson, 24, has spent the past three-and-a-half years in Denmark, scoring almost 80 goals.

While there, the California-born forward became the first female player in Denmark to move for a transfer fee.

"Nicole is a fantastic signing. She is technically and physically what you need in a striker. She will be a real asset," said head coach Scott Booth.