It wasn't just the footballing outfit that attracted attention

Julian Nagelsmann was left having to defend RB Leipzig's performance in a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester United on Wednesday. And his jacket also came under fire.

The 33-year-old German manager was in no mood for jibes after his side - Bundesliga leaders and Champions League semi-finalists last season - were on the end of a hiding at Old Trafford in Group H of this year's competition.

To be fair, he might have brought this one on himself a bit. Before the match, the young manager had been quoted as saying that he had "a special" outfit prepared.

As well as being touted as one of the rising stars of football management, Nagelsmann has also picked up a reputation as a bit of a natty dresser.

The outfit he wore for Leipzig's semi-final with Paris St-Germain last campaign attracted a lot of attention.

Nagelsmann says no to socks against PSG

Nagelsmann referred to that earlier this week and made a promise about his trip to Old Trafford, saying: "The trouser will not be that special but the rest is kind of special. Not as special as the suit against PSG but it is OK. It is a bit British style."

British style? He's obviously never seen Tony Pulis strutting down the touchline.

Anyway, the reactions from fans were, well, mixed…

Some admired his dedication to the bit.

Others wondered if he was there to do a turn.

He failed to get a tune out of Leipzig anyway

Or dressed for a night on Deansgate.

Michael Dapaah thought he looked dapper.

Well, as Nagelsmann told a reporter on Wednesday: "Don't talk so much about my clothes. I wear what I like. I'm a football coach, not a model."

Nevertheless, we can't wait to see what he might pull out of the bag for Leipzig's next European game with Istanbul Basaksehir. Maybe something in a Turkish style?