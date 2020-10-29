Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Kamil Grosicki's only Baggies appearance this season came against Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup

Nottingham Forest have lost an appeal against a decision to stop them signing Poland midfielder Kamil Grosicki on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Forest reportedly submitted the documentation for the 32-year-old 21 seconds after the 17:00 BST deadline on 16 October.

The English Football League subsequently rejected the transfer.

Forest appealed first to the EFL Board and then to an independent arbitration panel which upheld the decision.

Grosicki has now been added to the Baggies' first-team squad of 25.

Since moving to The Hawthorns from Hull City in January, Grosicki has started four league games and featured in 10 more as a substitute as West Brom finished second in the Championship and gained promotion to the Premier League.

He has played five times for Poland since the summer break, scoring a hat-trick against Finland in a friendly earlier this month, but has yet to play a top-flight game for the Baggies.