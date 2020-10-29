Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

John Lundstram (left) joined Sheffield United from Oxford United in 2017

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says it is "frustrating" that midfielder John Lundstram has rejected a new contract offer.

Lundstram, 26, is in the final year of his current deal and is now set to leave Bramall Lane.

He has started all six of the club's Premier League games this season.

"We have offered him a very good contract that is up there with the top players at the club. He doesn't want to sign it," Wilder said.

Wilder confirmed the Englishman, who has been with the Blades since signing from Oxford United in 2017, remains available for selection, but that the club now expects to sell him in January.

"It is a very good offer but there are always two sides to every story and John and his agent feel that they maybe want to negotiate elsewhere, so that's where it's at," Wilder said.

"I am very frustrated about that. Cards on the table, I believe John should have signed it."

He added: "He most likely wants to run his contract down, so we will invite offers for a very good player who did well for us in the Premier League last season."

United, who are yet to win this season and sit 19th in the table, host Manchester City on Saturday.