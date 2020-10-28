Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich paid £247m into the club in the 2018-19 season but they still made an overall loss of £96.6m.

Frank Lampard says he "always feels the support" of Roman Abramovich after the owner's rare appearance at Chelsea's 4-0 win away to FK Krasnodar in Russia.

Chelsea owner Abramovich has been unable to attend matches at Stamford Bridge in recent times because of UK visa issues, but was among a near 11,000 crowd to see Lampard's side win.

"To have him here is a nice bonus for myself and the squad," Lampard said.

"I'm very pleased we put on what I thought was a good performance."

Hakim Ziyech scored his first Chelsea goal as Lampard's side kept a third clean sheet in a row. The only negative was midfielder Jorginho missing his second penalty of the season.

Timo Werner then scored a second spot-kick after Jorginho had come off.

"I always feel the support of the owner of the club, whether he's here at games or not," Lampard said.

"A couple of my staff members spoke to him, but by the time I came out in the warm-up he wasn't around.

"We got four goals and a clean sheet in his home country, and I hope it made him happy.

"Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties in his career, particularly at Chelsea.

"I've got no problem at all with his style of taking them, because of the success he's had, and Timo Werner, I know he's very capable to take penalties as we saw."