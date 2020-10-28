Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

United owner Mark Ogren (right) has warned cost-cutting measures will be "messy"

Dundee United are in talks with their players over wage deferrals or cuts.

No agreement has yet been reached and it remains unclear whether all players and staff are included in the discussions amid reports that new signings will be excluded.

United owner Mark Ogren has told the Evening Telegraph external-link that "everything is on the table" apart from redundancies.

Scottish Premiership sides Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen already have reductions or deferrals in place.

American Ogren reaffirmed his commitment to newly-promoted United, but conceded the club haven't budgeted for fans being kept out of grounds beyond October.

He said the continued absence of supporters amid the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with a lack of financial support from government, has prompted cost-cutting measures that "could get messy".

Speaking to the Telegraph external-link , Ogren said: "We expected some fans back.

"We have to plan now for the worst-case scenario of no fans this season. We'd also like to think there will be some government assistance coming but we can't plan for that either.

"Just to be clear, we're only doing this because of Covid but I do have concerns for the future of Scottish football.

"How can businesses continue to operate when customers are banned? In this case our fans. That's a recipe for disaster quite frankly."