Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint Germain

Match ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 37Skrtel
- 6EpureanuBooked at 49mins
- 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forKaldirimat 63'minutes
- 5TopalBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBaat 68'minutes
- 7Visca
- 10Özcan
- 17Kahveci
- 23TürüçSubstituted forAleksicat 81'minutes
- 27CrivelliBooked at 2minsSubstituted forde Paulaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 3Kaldirim
- 8Aleksic
- 13Kivanç
- 19Ba
- 20de Paula
- 22Gulbrandsen
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 77Kaplan
- 89Karakus
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forKehrerat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 15Danilo
- 3Kimpembe
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forBakkerat 87'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRafinhaat 73'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forGueyeat 87'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 10NeymarSubstituted forSarabiaat 26'minutes
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 37Fadiga
- 60Randriamamy
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafinha.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Moise Kean.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Ander Herrera.
Attempt missed. Danijel Aleksic (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci with a cross.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.