Champions League - Group H
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir0PSGParis Saint Germain2

Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6EpureanuBooked at 49mins
  • 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forKaldirimat 63'minutes
  • 5TopalBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBaat 68'minutes
  • 7Visca
  • 10Özcan
  • 17Kahveci
  • 23TürüçSubstituted forAleksicat 81'minutes
  • 27CrivelliBooked at 2minsSubstituted forde Paulaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 8Aleksic
  • 13Kivanç
  • 19Ba
  • 20de Paula
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forKehrerat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forBakkerat 87'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRafinhaat 73'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forGueyeat 87'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forSarabiaat 26'minutes
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga
  • 60Randriamamy
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home17
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafinha.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Moise Kean.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Layvin Kurzawa.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Ander Herrera.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danijel Aleksic (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.

  18. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

