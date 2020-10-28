Jordi Osei-Tutu limped off during Cardiff's draw with Middlesbrough last Saturday, his seventh appearance since joining on loan from Arsenal

Cardiff City say Harry Wilson's injury is not serious but Jordi Osei-Tutu has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring problem.

Wales international Wilson missed the 1-1 draw at Derby after pulling up in training on Tuesday.

But manager Neil Harris is confident the on-loan Liverpool forward will soon be back in action.

"He is not going to be long," Harris said.

"Right at the end of training yesterday, it was a hip flexor in his left groin area that tightened up.

"We think it's just an overload issue, going from not doing a lot to a lot of football in a short space of time.

"We are hopeful that it's a real short turnaround - not sure if we will see him at the weekend, we will have to see how he goes tomorrow and Friday, but to lose him (for any time) is a big blow because he has started like a house on fire with us."

Harris says Lee Tomlin is also "very close" to featuring for the first time since 3 October, but described on-loan Arsenal right-back Osei-Tutu's injury as "not a great one".

"We are not going to see him certainly in the next four to six weeks," he added.

"He is going to be a loss for us because he was just starting to show what a good player he is going to be."

Kieffer Moore earned Cardiff a point at Derby after Martyn Waghorn had put the hosts ahead.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in five matches, though four of those have been draws.

"We are still searching for that rhythm aren't we," Harris said. "We are a couple of points away from where we want to be.

"But while we are searching for that rhythm and the games are coming thick and fast, it's important we keep the mentality of not losing games. We have done that again.

"I praise my players for the character they are showing at the moment. When we hit that rhythm we are going to win a lot of games."