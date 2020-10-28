Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Both the winners and runners-up in this season's Scottish Premiership will be in next season's Champions League

Scotland will have an extra team in Europe next term after Uefa confirmed that the Premiership has earned two Champions League places.

The Scottish champions will be in the third qualifying round - two ties from the group stage - and the runners-up will enter a round earlier.

The Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League third qualifying round.

And the teams that finish third and fourth in the league will be in the new Europa Conference League.

Those sides will start in the second qualifying round.