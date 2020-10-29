Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren's last two matches have been postponed

St Mirren have been accused by the SPFL of breaching Covid-19 regulations in the build-up to postponed matches against Motherwell and Hamilton Accies.

The Scottish Premiership club say they "will defend this robustly".

The SPFL had launched an investigation after the games were called off because Covid cases left St Mirren without sufficient fit players.

A board sub-committee, chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair, will meet on 10 and/or 11 November.

Kilmarnock already faced a similar hearing - which has now also been confirmed for the same day - after their game against Motherwell on 3 October was postponed following an outbreak that caused the entire squad to self-isolate.

The Ayrshire club have also vowed to prove they "haven't done anything wrong" against a charge that could lead to them and St Mirren forfeiting the points for the respective games.

St Mirren this week appointed former Scottish Police Federation chairman Brian Docherty as a safeguarding and quality manager and risk management professional Kevin Pollock in an attempt to stem outbreaks of the virus that led to the match against Motherwell on 17 October and against Hamilton a week later being postponed.