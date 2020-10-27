Ethan Galbraith: Northern Ireland midfielder signs new Man Utd deal
Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has signed a new contract with Manchester United.
The deal, announced by the Premier League club on Wednesday, will keep the 19-year-old midfielder at Old Trafford until June 2023.
Galbraith made his senior international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg at Windsor Park in September 2019.
Formerly on Linfield's books, the Glengormley prospect joined United's academy as a 16-year-old in 2017.
Galbraith's only appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's senior side was as a late substitute in a 2-1 Europa League defeat by Astana in Kazakhstan last season.
Last Friday, he converted a match-winning penalty for United's Under-23 team as they beat Everton 2-1 in Premier League 2.