A crowd of 85,021 watched Portsmouth beat Sunderland in the 2018-19 EFL Trophy final at Wembley

The English Football League has agreed a three-year deal with pizza takeaway firm Papa John's to sponsor the EFL Trophy.

The competition, which will now be known as the Papa John's Trophy, was sponsored by car leasing company Leasing.com last season.

Leasing.com had initially agreed a three-year deal with the EFL to sponsor the competition in August 2019.

Papa John's will also become the "official pizza of the EFL".

The final for the 2019-20 edition of the EFL Trophy has still yet to take place, with the Wembley showpiece postponed following the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Portsmouth, who won the trophy in 2019, are scheduled to face Salford City.