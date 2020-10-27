Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United hope to build a new stadium away from current home ground Roots Hall

Southend United have settled tax debts worth £493,931, with a winding-up petition against the League Two club dismissed in the High Court.

The case had been adjourned for a fourth time in September to allow the Shrimpers more time to settle the debt.

It was dismissed earlier in the Insolvency and Companies Court.

On the pitch, the club are bottom of League Two and winless after their first nine matches following a home defeat by Oldham on Tuesday.

Southend have been able to refinance the club after it was announced in April an agreement had been reached with the borough council to sell their Roots Hall ground to planning developers.

More than 500 new homes are planned to be built on the site when the club move to their new Fossetts Farm stadium.

In September, National League club Macclesfield Town were wound up over debts worth more than £500,000.