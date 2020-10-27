Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Graham Coughlan spent one year in charge of Bristol Rovers before leaving to take charge of Mansfield

Mansfield have sacked boss Graham Coughlan after their winless start to the League Two season stretched to nine games.

The Stags slumped to a 4-2 home defeat by fellow strugglers Barrow on Tuesday and announced Coughlan had left the club less than two hours later.

In total he won just four of his 27 matches in charge.

The club said in a statement that "fresh leadership is now required to turn around our season".

More to follow.