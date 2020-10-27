Champions League - Group E
FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar17:55ChelseaChelsea
Venue: Krasnodar Stadium

FK Krasnodar v Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger set to return for Blues

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Antonio Rudiger, left
Rudiger, left, made 26 appearances for Chelsea last season but has not featured for them this term

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he has a "positive relationship" with Antonio Rudiger and said the defender could make his first appearance of the season against FK Krasnodar on Wednesday.

Germany international Rudiger, 27, has been left out of the squad for six out of the Blues' seven games this season.

Chelsea travel to Russia for the Champions League Group E match.

"I've had discussions. Sometimes players are out of the squad but he is very much in contention," said Lampard.

Former Roma defender Rudiger has not played for Chelsea this season, although he has started all five of Germany's matches this year.

Defender Thiago Silva has been rested for Wednesday's game, while Lampard is without injured goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and suspended defender Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea drew their group opener 0-0 against Sevilla last week, and have not won in the past three games in all competitions.

"People look at this group and think it is comfortable for us, but we have to have edge against Krasnodar," said Lampard.

"They are new into the Champions League so will have absolute motivation. We're very focused on the game."

What are Chelsea's chances of qualifying?

Gracenote graphic

Entertainment data company Gracenote say Chelsea have an 87% chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Last week's goalless draw against group favourites Sevilla was made into an even better result for Chelsea when the two outsiders in the group, Stade Rennais and FC Krasnodar, drew.

"Even after one match, Sevilla and Chelsea both look highly likely to participate in the last 16 next year. Chelsea now have 87% chance of progress according to the Euro Club Index,external-link up slightly on last week."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006156
2Atl Madrid210136-33
3Lokomotiv Moscow201134-11
4RB Salzburg201145-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21103214
2B Mgladbach20204402
3Inter Milan20202202
4Real Madrid201145-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2FC Porto21013303
3Olympiakos210112-13
4Marseille200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22003036
2Atalanta21106244
3Ajax201123-11
4FC Midtjylland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar10101101
2Rennes10101101
3Sevilla10100001
4Chelsea10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG100112-10
4Istanbul Basaksehir100102-20
View full Champions League tables

